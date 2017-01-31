PSG send Jese on loan to Las Palmas

Las Palmas have secured the services of Jese Rodriguez from Paris Saint-Germain on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The attacker had also been linked with Liverpool, Middlesbrough and Roma in recent weeks, but he has opted to continue his career at Las Palmas instead.

The 23-year-old only joined PSG from Real Madrid during the close season but he failed to live up to the high expectations at the Parc des Princes.

Jese - who was born on Las Palmas - made just nine Ligue 1 appearances for the champions in the first half of the season, scoring once in the process.

He last featured for the capital side in their 3-1 Coupe de la Ligue win over Lille on December 14.

The arrival of Julian Draxler, Goncalo Guedes and Giovani Lo Celso this month meant the former Spain Under-21 star was unlikely to get much playing time in the remainder of the season and he will now be looking to get his career back on track in his city of birth.