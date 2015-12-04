PSG set the record straight - Blanc

Laurent Blanc feels Paris Saint-Germain showed what they are made of against Nice after their disappointing performance in the goalless draw with Angers on Tuesday.

The Ligue 1 champions were frustrated against a resilient Angers side, but returned to winning ways on Friday as they recorded a 3-0 away win – Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring twice after Edinson Cavani had broken the deadlock.

"The one thing I would like to single out was our mindset," said head coach Blanc. "We set the record straight after the draw versus Angers. We failed to impose ourselves against Angers and play our own game, but we did so this time around.

"We knew Nice were a difficult opponent. In December, we have played against Angers and Nice and soon versus Caen. At the start of the season, nobody could have thought these games would be this important because they are our rivals.

"These teams have had a great first half of the season, we should not underestimate that.

"This was an important win, especially away from home. We have collected 45 points even if the fixture list has not been to our advantage, because we had 11 away matches until the winter break. If we can build on this chapter, it will be a good season."

PSG hold a 16-point lead over second-placed Caen, who play their game in hand against struggling Lille on Saturday.