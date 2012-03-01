PSG still confident of claiming Ligue 1 crown

"We're not always at our best but there is not much that could prevent us from becoming champions," defender Christophe Jallet told a news conference on Wednesday.

PSG, who have drawn their last three league matches, snatched a last-gasp, 4-4 draw at Olympique Lyon last Sunday after showing great character in a dramatic encounter at Gerland stadium.

The Paris side, who entertain strugglers AC Ajaccio on Sunday lie second in the standings with 52 points from 25 games, one point adrift of Montpellier, who travel to Dijon on Saturday.

"Something happened in Lyon. Equalising in the very last minute in such an important game means a lot," said Jallet. "We gained some extra mental strength."

He admitted, however, that there was little room for error with 13 games left in the Ligue 1 season.

"I hope this collective strength will help us excel because the final sprint is about to start and we can't drop many more points, especially at home," he said.

Montpellier will have the chance to extend their lead to four points, at least temporarily, as they play a day before their closest rivals, but they may have to deal with the absence of Younes Belhanda.

The Morocco midfielder left his national team earlier this week ahead of a friendly game against Burkina Faso, citing muscular fatigue.

Montpellier will also be without Ligue 1 top striker Olivier Giroud, who is suspended for the game.

Champions Lille, seven points off the pace in third place, host second-from-bottom AJ Auxerre on Saturday hoping to keep alive their slim title chances.

"I played them this season when I was at Stade Brest," Lille striker Nolan Roux, who joined from the Brittany side during the January transfer window, said on the club's website.

"They like to sit back and wait and stab you on counter-attacks. But we now need three points in every home game."

Olympique Marseille, in eighth place with a game in hand, will have no choice but to beat seventh-placed Toulouse on Saturday if they are to stand a chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

They trail Lille, who occupy the Champions League play-off spot, by seven points.