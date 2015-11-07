PSG want to win Ligue 1 unbeaten - Lucas

Lucas Moura has set his sights on helping Paris Saint-Germain secure a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title by going the season unbeaten.

Brazil star Lucas was on the scoresheet on Saturday as PSG opened up a 13-point cushion at the top of Ligue 1 by thrashing Toulouse 5-0 at the Parc des Princes.

With the title already seemingly a formality, Lucas has revealed the team are hoping to cap another dominant season by making history.

"We are not champions but if we continue like this, it will make a great championship," he told Canal+.

"To make history without losing a game, that's our goal. We know it is very difficult but if we continue like this, I'm sure we can get there."

Lucas replaced Edinson Cavani after the hour on Saturday and scored just three minutes later before driving through the heart of the Toulouse defence and firing a shot that was parried into the path of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to score PSG's fourth.

The winger has completed just 90 minutes in two games this term, but hopes that more impressive cameos will force his name into the forefront of Laurent Blanc's plans.

"I'm very happy, first for the victory, and then being able to come on and help the team," he added.

"It's always difficult to stay out the team and when I return, I have 10, 15 or 20 minutes to do something.

"That's what I try to do every game where I get on. I am very happy tonight."