PSG were very focused after Aurier controversy - Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi dismissed the controversy surrounding disgraced defender Serge Aurier, insisting the French champions are bigger than small problems after the club took a step towards the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Aurier missed the 2-1 first-leg win over Chelsea at the Parc de Princes after the club suspended the Ivory Coast international for remarks made in a video on social media.

The 23-year-old appeared to make insulting comments about PSG coach Laurent Blanc and certain team-mates, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Al-Khelaifi was asked about Aurier following the clash with the Premier League champions and he said: "Our players, the coach, the club are bigger than the small problems.

"We were very focused for this match. Everyone wanted to give everything. Our fans were good too, I am proud of them. It needs them.

"We have two great strikers. I am proud of them. Zlatan scored a beautiful goal. I trust [Edinson] Cavani. I hope you liked this game."

Ibrahimovic set PSG on their way in the French capital via a deflected free-kick in the 39th minute.

Chelsea hit back on the stroke of half-time thanks to John Obi Mikel but PSG were not to be denied as Edinson Cavani broke the deadlock 12 minutes from time.

Al-Khelaifi added: "I am very satisfied with the quality of play. It's one of our best games this season.

"Unfortunately Chelsea scored just before half-time. We will go there for the win.

"We won 2-1 but it is not finished. I am very confident, always. There are two matches everyone knows. The most important result will be there."