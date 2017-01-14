PSG won't buy for the sake of buying - Kluivert

Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert insists the club will only make further signings in the January transfer window if they can improve the team.

Julian Draxler arrived from Wolfsburg earlier in the window and he has made a big impact with two goals in two competitive outings, including the winner in Saturday's 1-0 Ligue 1 win at Rennes.

Head coach Unai Emery stated before the match that he would like to add a striker to his squad, but conceded it is not always easy to find the right calibre of player in the January window.

And Kluivert, who refused to comment on reports of a move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, is only interested in entering the market if genuine quality can be added.

"I will not buy a player for the sake of buying a player," Kluivert told reporters following the win over Rennes. "It must be a player to improve the team, this is the most important [thing].

"If there is no player out there that we think can improve our team, we will not buy anyone. It's a possibility [there are no more signings]."

After Draxler's decisive strike at Roazhon Park, PSG are two points behind league leaders Nice, who face Metz on Sunday.