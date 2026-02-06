Who exactly is Smilla Holmberg? FourFourTwo’s two-minute scout report

At just 18, Smilla Holmberg found herself at the European Championships, scoring against Germany and then standing over a decisive penalty with Sweden’s tournament on the line. She missed, and Sweden were out.

For many young players, that would linger. Instead, the Hammarby academy graduate continued shining at club level - something that ultimately earned her a move to Arsenal in January 2026.

So who exactly is Smilla Holmberg, and why do the Gunners believe they’ve signed a future star? Here's your two-minute scout report…

So… who exactly is Smilla Holmberg?

Smilla Holmberg shakes hands with Hanna Lundkvist of Manchester United (Image credit: Naomi Baker - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Smilla Hilma Holmberg

Position(s): Right-back

Age: 19 (Born: October 11, 2006)

Nationality: Sweden

Height: 1.70m

Preferred foot: Right

Current club: Arsenal

Born in Sodermalm, Stockholm, Holmberg joined Hammarby’s academy at seven years old and progressed straight through the ranks before making her senior debut at just 15 and quickly becoming a regular in a side who went on to win domestic honours. Despite interest from abroad, including a training stint with Lyon, Holmberg committed to Hammarby, extending her contract through 2026 before Arsenal eventually moved decisively. By then, she had become one of the league’s most exciting full-backs, registering six goals and four assists in 26 matches last season.

As a result, Holmberg was called up directly to Sweden’s Euro 2025 squad aged 18, bypassing the U23s entirely, as the youngest player in Sweden’s tournament squad. She started against Germany and scored in their group stage victory over the European heavyweights. Despite heartbreak against England when she missed the final penalty in the shootout, her mentality prevailed and she even drew public support from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, partial owner of Hammarby.

Holmberg's strengths

Mental resilience: Few teenagers recover so quickly from high-profile disappointment. Holmberg’s response to Euro heartbreak in maintaining elite performance levels at club level marks her out as mentally robust.

Attacking output: A modern full-back in every sense, Holmberg times her forward runs superbly and arrives in dangerous areas. Her lack of fear when attacking the box is sure to give Emily Fox competition in her position.

Intensity: Holmberg’s youth and stamina allows her to operate at high tempo. She presses aggressively and overlaps relentlessly.

Defensive discipline: Despite her attacking instincts, Holmberg remains defensively sound. She holds her line well and recovers quickly in transition.

Holmberg's areas for development

Crossing consistency: Her delivery is promising but not the finished article. She will need to improve variety and accuracy in the final third to make her a more creative threat.

Decision making: As a young player, she is still learning how to choose the best option as she is atatcking the final third.