Public urination earns Mansfield striker Yussuf five-game ban

Adi Yussuf has been handed a five-match suspension and a £700 fine for urinating in view of supporters during Mansfield Town's 3-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle in League Two on February 13.

The Football Association (FA) launched an investigation after being made aware of complaints that Yussuf had relieved himself in the sight of fans inside Home Park.

In a hearing with the Independent Regulatory Commission, the striker admitted an FA misconduct charge and his punishment was confirmed on Friday.

Yussuf will now be forced to sit out the next five domestic fixtures and was warned over his future conduct.

With 11 games remaining in the season, Mansfield sit just two points off AFC Wimbledon in the final play-off spot.