Puel pleased with 'good point' in Israel

Southampton manager Claude Puel hailed a "good point" as his side drew 0-0 at Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the Europa League.

The Saints had been on a four-game winning run, but could find no way through their confident hosts, who had previously won at Inter.

However, a fifth consecutive clean sheet meant Puel's men did not go home empty-handed, and he was pleased with a solid performance that made it four points from two games in Group K.

"I think it is a good point because we played a good team who have good physical and technical players," he was quotes by the club's official website.

"It was important to come back with a point when we cannot get three for the future.

"We could not find a goal or many good chances but we kept a point against a very good team. It is not a surprise that they beat Inter Milan.

"We can see the solidarity between the players to get the result as it was a very difficult game, with a long journey and we now try to recover for Leicester in two days."