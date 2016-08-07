Puel sought Wenger advice before taking Southampton challenge

Southampton manager Claude Puel says a conversation with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger helped convince him to make the move to the Premier League.

Puel played under the legendary Frenchman during his playing days at Monaco, and won a Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France medal under Wenger's tutelage.

The 54-year-old followed in Wenger's managerial footsteps and led Monaco to the top-flight title in France in the 1999-2000 season.

Puel has now been tasked with replacing Ronald Koeman at the St Mary's Stadium and he was keen to tap into the advice of his former mentor before taking on the role.

"I spoke with Arsene Wenger perhaps two or three weeks before signing at Southampton," he told the Daily Echo.

"He said to me the Premier League is fantastic, it is the best league in the world, and it would an opportunity for me and a good challenge."

Puel may have no prior experience of working in England, but he is excited by the hustle and bustle challenge awaiting him in the Premier League.

"When I watch a Premier League game, the tempo of the game is very important," he added.

"It is important to be good physically, and in every team we can now find very good players. The difference is that every player can make the difference.

"I am lucky, I have good players with good technique and very good spirit. They like to progress, to improve.

"It is important to have control of the game, to keep up good energy.

"For me, the other team must run. It is important to keep the ball, to also give the fans pleasure."