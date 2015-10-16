Pulis calls for FA transparency following 'extraordinary' Mourinho fine

Following the "extraordinary" sanctions imposed on Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, West Brom head coach Tony Pulis has requested the Football Association (FA) confirm details of how such funds are used.

The Portuguese coach was handed a £50,000 fine and suspended one-game stadium ban for claiming that officials were "afraid" to award Chelsea penalties after Radamel Falcao was denied a spot-kick during the 3-1 defeat to Southampton earlier this month.

Mourinho labelled the sanctions a "disgrace" on Thursday at his book launch and Pulis is in agreement with his Premier League counterpart.

The Welshman went on to request greater transparency from the FA on how they use funds accrued from such fines.

"I think the fine of £50,000 is an extraordinary amount of money," said Pulis.

"I've been fined a few times by the FA for stepping out of line and my argument is where does that go? To charity? Because when I asked when I was fined I didn't get an answer.

"We talk about transparency: if you're going to take that much money off an individual, his money, let us know where it's going.

"Managers at times go over the top and need a slap round the wrist, but we have to be careful we don't put ourselves in a position where we just come on and nod our heads because we are frightened that we will get punished – or fined £50,000.

"I understand you have to be careful. I'd love the FA to be transparent and let us know where our money goes. Which bank it's put it, how it's spent.

"I was told generally it goes into funds and used in different ways."

Pulis called on the League Managers' Association (LMA) to provide coaches with media training.

"I think the LMA needs to pull everyone together for a meeting about what's going on," he added.

"We need a meeting about how we approach the press conferences after the game because if the FA will punish us with extraordinary amounts of money we have to do something about."