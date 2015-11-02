Pulis charged following referee outburst

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis has been charged by the Football Association (FA) with improper conduct following comments made to referee Anthony Taylor after the defeat to Leicester City.

Pulis' men were beaten 3-2 at the Hawthorns, with the West Brom boss angered by the lack of penalty awards for two incidents involving Jonny Evans and Darren Fletcher.

Leicester's second goal from Riyad Mahrez also attracted controversy due to an apparent offside in the build-up, with Pulis acknowledging afterwards: "I've had a little bit of a go in the tunnel with [Taylor]."

And the FA have now charged the former Stoke City boss with improper conduct due to the language and behaviour used in the tunnel.

Pulis has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

The 57-year-old was clearly frustrated in Saturday's post-match news conference, explaining: "We are really disappointed with the two penalty decisions. Jonny Evans' was one but Fletcher's looked absolutely stone wall. I think everyone would say that was a penalty.

"With the Evans one, the ref was only a few yards away. I don't know why it wasn't given. But I can't take anything away from Leicester, they played well.

"They say the second goal is offside as well - that was wrong, so decisions that could have helped us today didn't get with us."