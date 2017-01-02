Pulis gets West Brom in shape

Tony Pulis cited a change in formation as key to West Brom's comeback victory over struggling Hull City at The Hawthorns on Monday.

The Baggies fell behind to Robert Snodgrass' 21st-minute opener, but an injury to Jonny Evans prompted a reshuffle before half-time as the hosts went to three at the back.

A second-half revival was kicked off by Chris Brunt, with further efforts from Gareth McAuley and James Morrison completing the turnaround for a 3-1 home triumph.

"We changed things around 30 minutes into the first half," said West Brom boss Pulis in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"Their shape was more potent than ours. As soon as we did that we got into the game more.

"After that they didn't create a lot and it's another great three points for us."

The result, which came hot on the heels of another come-from-behind victory at Southampton, left the Welshman's side in eighth spot and Pulis wants to bring in reinforcements in the January window.

He added: "We are delighted to be on 29 points, it's been a good year for us. Now we need to bring a couple in to improve the group and give everyone a lift again."

There was dejection, though, for opposite number Mike Phelan, who was left to lament his side's defending as the Tigers remained mired in relegation trouble.

"We didn't carry out the basics of marking at set-pieces," he said. "Everyone has a man and marker. If you switch off you get punished when you're in a dominant situation.

"We played an excellent first half, but within five minutes [of the second half] the game was changed.

"It shouldn't happen. We should be a lot more disciplined and focused. You have to do the dirty bits at times. Taking responsibility, marking your men and seeing it through. If you are not going to do that you are going to suffer."