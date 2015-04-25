Pulis hails 'great point' for resilient West Brom

Tony Pulis was pleased to see West Brom respond to a recent dip in form at The Hawthorns by producing a determined display to keep Liverpool at bay on Saturday.

After conceding seven goals in their previous two home matches, against struggling sides in QPR and Leicester City, West Brom delivered a performance more in keeping with the reputation of their head coach, as they earned a 0-0 draw against Brendan Rodgers' side.

Liverpool looked more likely to break the deadlock and hit the woodwork through Jordon Ibe in the second half, but the hosts had chances of their own as they edged ever closer to guaranteeing another season in the Premier League.

Pulis said: "I think we showed a little bit more resilience and we had to.

"Liverpool really stepped it up [in the] second half and, to be fair, from the goalkeeper right through to the frontline, everybody's thrown their lives into it and made sure we got the result we needed.

"It's a great point for us and it's something we deserved in respect of the effort and the commitment we've put in, and we had two wonderful chances."

West Brom are seven points above the relegation zone in 13th and seem highly unlikely to be dragged into a late scrap for survival.

However, Pulis added: "We need to keep going. [There are] four games and we need to pick points up. That's the important thing.

"Leicester [who were bottom of the league but now sit 17th] have had four straight wins and no-one saw that coming. I've been in this game long enough to know that strange things do happen, especially at this time of year.

"We knew the last five games for us were going to be really difficult, so to get to 37 points, we're pleased, but I still think we need one or two more."