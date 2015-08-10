Pulis: I'll take the blame for City defeat

Tony Pulis took full responsibility for West Brom's 3-0 Premier League defeat at home to Manchester City.

Two goals from Yaya Toure and a third from Vincent Kompany gave City a deserved season-opening victory at The Hawthorns, with the hosts rarely threatening to trouble their visitors' dominance.

And Pulis, who started with Saido Berahino and debutant Rickie Lambert up front, admitted he got his tactics wrong, leaving his side susceptible to City's considerable attacking prowess.

"I take responsibility for the way we set up," he told Sky Sports.

"The fact we had Saido and Rickie, who played really well together, pulled us away from what we should do. I said to them afterwards I'd take responsibility for that one.

"If I had my time again, I'd probably do it differently, but that's management.

"There are certain things we have to stick by and certain principles we have to work alongside to get results at this level and I've gone away from that a little bit tonight.

"I was really pleased with the way they worked, they worked really hard

"We created quite a few chances as well but we were far too loose as a team.

"You have to give credit to City. They were the better team tonight."