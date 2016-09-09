Pulis moving on after transfer window drama

West Brom manager Tony Pulis insists he and his players must move on from a disappointing transfer window, starting with a trip to Bournemouth.

The club brought in just five players before the window closed last week, leaving the former Stoke City boss reportedly unhappy and considering his future.

However, Pulis is now keen to put transfer politics to one side until January, with points to play for in the Premier League.

"We've got players in and now everything has to be batted down and we have to get on with it," he told a news conference ahead of the game at Vitality Stadium.

"Everybody has got to get together now. We've got four or five months now to get as many points as we can.

"We have to focus on getting results. All the stuff that surrounds transfer windows is over. We need to get the results fans want."

West Brom have had a mixed start to the new season, winning at Crystal Palace on the opening day before losing and drawing at home to Everton and Middlesbrough respectively.