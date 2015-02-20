Pulis not allowing cup to become distraction

West Brom booked their place in the last eight with a 4-0 thumping of West Ham on Saturday and will travel to Villa on March 7 to play for a spot in the semi-finals.

Since Pulis took over from Alan Irvine on New Year's Day, West Brom have lost just once in six league outings, a run that has seen them move four points clear of danger in 14th.

With a trip to Sunderland - one place below them in the table - to come this weekend, Pulis has not given the quarter-final a second thought.

"I have had absolutely no thoughts about Aston Villa at all," he said.

"For all the talk and all the hype, there is all the work to do in front of us before we even open that door.

"The players can glean a lot of confidence out of what we have done so far but we will need those results.

"We need to step on and not take our foot off the pedal.

"For all what we have done it still going to be a tough journey right until the end of the season."