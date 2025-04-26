Watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Live streams, TV info for FA Cup semi-final

Watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa today, Saturday April 26, for an all-Premier League clash in the semi-finals of this season's FA Cup, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Saturday 26 April 2025 • Kick-off time: 17.15pm BST / 13:15pm ET • Venue: Wembley Stadium, London • FREE stream: BBC iPlayer • Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Crystal Palace's season promised so much, with the Eagles at one point firmly in the mix for a European finish in the Premier League.

But a recent blip domestically from Oliver Glasner's side means Palace still have work to do to ensure their qualification, and winning the FA Cup could now present their best chance, all things considered.

The Eagles are now 12 points away from Chelsea in sixth place, and that may be a bridge too far with just two games separating them from a place in the Europa League.

As for Aston Villa, Unai Emery's men proudly bowed out of the UEFA Champions League just a few weeks ago after almost pulling off an impossible comeback at Villa Park against French giants PSG.

All focus has now turned to ensuring they once again book their spot in Europe's elite club competition for next year, with the Villans currently 7th in the Premier League table.

Marcus Rashford knows a thing or two about winning this competition, having done so with parent club Manchester United last year, and the England international will be hoping to book yet another visit come Saturday evening.

It should be a great contest, so read on for all the details on how to watch Palace vs Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in the UK?

In the UK, Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa will be broadcast live on the BBC.

For TV viewers, BBC 1 is the channel you need, and to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa online, there'll be a live stream on the BBC iPlayer platform.

Coverage begins at 16:45pm BST, an hour ahead of kick-off at 17:15pm BST.

Away from the UK right now? You can still tune in from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa streams globally

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in the US? In the US, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa on ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+. ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, which gets you all the FA Cup games this season.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in Canada? Canadians can watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa on Sky Sport Now.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Routes to the FA Cup semi-finals

Crystal Palace

Third round: Crystal Palace 1 - 0 Stockport County

Fourth round: Doncaster Rovers 0 - 2 Crystal Palace

Fifth round: Crystal Palace 3 - 1 Millwall

Quarter-finals: Fulham 0 - 3 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa

Third round: Aston Villa 2 - 1 West Ham

Fourth round: Aston Villa 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Fifth round: Aston Villa 2 - 0 Cardiff City

Quarter-finals: Preston North End 0 - 3 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: FA Cup history

Crystal Palace

Finalists (1990, 2016)

Aston Villa

7-time winners (1887, 1895, 1897, 1905, 1913, 1920, 1957)