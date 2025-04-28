Quiz! Can you name every club to have ever reached an FA Cup final?

Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho won the last instalment of the competition for Manchester United

We’re back to FA Cup action this weekend, and only four teams remain in the competition.

With Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa taking up three of those four spots, we could have a winner outside of the traditional ‘Big Six’ for the first time since Leicester City achieved the feat in 2020/21.

Nevertheless, plenty of sides have come tantalisingly close; we want you to name as many teams to reach the final stage as possible.

A lot of clubs make this list, so we’re giving you 12 minutes to name the 57 teams to have reached an FA Cup final.

