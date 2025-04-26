Line-up quiz! Can you name the Aston Villa starting XI from their 2010 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace?
An FA Cup-themed line-up quiz awaits you before kick-off at Wembley
Football quiz, anyone?
It's FA Cup weekend, and later today, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will go head-to-head at Wembley in the semi-finals.
The winner will book their spot in this season's FA Cup final, and for two teams who haven't lifted a trophy since the 1990s, it would be quite the occasion.
FourFourTwo's latest quiz, to prepare you for the game, is wonderfully themed, and we want you to tell us the Villans' starting XI from their last FA Cup meeting with Palace back in 2010.
There is no time limit to factor in with this one; all we need to know are the eleven players who began the game for Aston Villa at Villa Park in their 3-1 win.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
All the best!
