Line-up quiz! Can you name the Aston Villa starting XI from their 2010 FA Cup win over Crystal Palace?

Football quiz, anyone?

It's FA Cup weekend, and later today, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will go head-to-head at Wembley in the semi-finals.

The winner will book their spot in this season's FA Cup final, and for two teams who haven't lifted a trophy since the 1990s, it would be quite the occasion.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every FA Cup final goalscorer since 2000?

FourFourTwo's latest quiz, to prepare you for the game, is wonderfully themed, and we want you to tell us the Villans' starting XI from their last FA Cup meeting with Palace back in 2010.

There is no time limit to factor in with this one; all we need to know are the eleven players who began the game for Aston Villa at Villa Park in their 3-1 win.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

All the best!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Enjoyed testing your knowledge of that Aston Villa line-up? Why not delve into the archives for another memorable European night and try to name Arsenal's starting XI from their famous Champions League victory over Real Madrid in 2006? And for another trip down memory lane via Villa Park, see if you can recall the Villans' starting XI from their historic 1-0 win against Bayern Munich in 1982.

If your Premier League knowledge is strong, why not try to name every player who has the distinction of winning the league title just once in their career? For a broader test of your football history, see if you can name every winner of every major trophy throughout the entire 2010s.

Finally, for fans of European football's modern greats, test your memory of Barcelona's dominant era under Pep Guardiola with our dedicated quiz.

Keep the football quiz momentum going!