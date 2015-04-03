Pulis: Players should learn in lower leagues

Dyke has suggested a larger number of English players should be involved at the highest level, in order to help the national team develop.

Pulis fundamentally disagrees with that view, and insists building links with clubs in the lower leagues would be a better way of developing talent.

"By saying 12 English players should be in every English club's squad, if they're not good enough they shouldn't be in the squad," said Pulis. "That's my argument.

"If you're talking about stopping top foreign players coming here, I don't think that's the way.

"I think bringing top players in to train, work and play with top players in England should make them aspire to be better players themselves.

"The whole academy system, for me, has never been strong enough, never been good enough.

"I think the games program at Under-21 level is just not good enough to push people on.

"You talk about Under-21s, if you're really an elite programme your 16 and 17-year-olds should be playing in the U21s; your 18 and 19-year-olds at top, top clubs should be out playing league football.

"What clubs who can afford it in the Premier League should do is have an association with other clubs, smaller clubs in this country and help them out financially.

"I am not saying take them over completely but help them out, and give them the opportunity to play players, young English players.

"It's no good bringing in 12 foreign players and loaning them out, what should happen is English players that you have should be loaned out to the smaller clubs and learn their trade in second and third-tier football. Look at what [Harry] Kane's done."