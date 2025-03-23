‘If an Englishman with the credentials was available, fair enough, but I don’t think there was. If Tuchel gets the job done, it doesn’t matter where he’s from’: Ex-England midfielder weighs in on foreign manager debate

By Contributions from , published

Thomas Tuchel followed in the footsteps of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello to become England's third foreign boss

Thomas Tuchel has been appointed the new England manager
Thomas Tuchel in the England dressing room (Image credit: Getty Images)

England have a foreign manager for the third time in the men's team's existence, and one former player has given their verdict on the FA employing someone from abroad.

Thomas Tuchel follows a path first tread by Sven-Goran Eriksson, who led England to the quarter-finals of three consecutive major tournaments, and then by Fabio Capello who mustered up just one last-16 appearance at the 2010 World Cup before his abrupt resignation following the row over the FA’s removal of John Terry’s captaincy.

Tuchel, who has signed an 18-month deal to lead the Three Lions, was given the nod ahead of the leading domestic candidates, which included former-interim boss Lee Carsley, Graham Potter, who is now in charge at West Ham and Eddie Howe, who last weekend became the first English manager to win a major trophy for 17 years after he led Newcastle United to victory in the Carabao Cup final.

The England foreign manager debate

England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson talks to the media in 2001.

Sven-Goran Eriksson became England's first foreign manager almost 25 years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the appointment of a foreign boss does not excite and inflame the nation’s tabloid press like it did when Eriksson was hired almost 25 years ago, the fact that England will be led into the next World Cup by a German will make headlines.

But for former England and Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, the FA’s decision to go back to an overseas coach - who ranked at no. 10 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best managers in the world - made total sense given the circumstances.

Shaun Wright-Phillips

Shaun Wright-Phillips celebrates a goal for Manchester City

“If there was an English manager out there with the right credentials, who was available, then fair enough, but I don’t think there was,” Shaun Wright-Phillips tells FourFourTwo, in conjunction with casino.org.

“Tuchel was available and his CV speaks for itself. If he comes in and gets the job done, it doesn’t matter where he’s from.”

Wright-Phillips, who turned out 36 times for the Three Lions under Eriksson, Steve McClaren and Capello, believes that Tuchel’s first area to address needs to be at the back, in order to give him time to tinker with the rest of his side.

“If you can keep clean sheets, you’d expect England to go and get something from their games,” says the ex-winger.

Fabio Capello

Fabio Capello took England to one tournament (Image credit: Getty)

“It takes the pressure off the attackers, giving them patience to keep playing. If Tuchel can help to tidy up that aspect of England’s play, it will allow the talented attacking players to relax much more.”

After England’s Wembley double header against Albania and Latvia, Tuchel’s first away game will come at the end of the season when his side visits Andorra, before a City Ground friendly against Senegal.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from
More about stories
Liverpool squad for 2024/25 LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield on August 25, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

‘Liverpool need to bring someone in to take the burden off Darwin Nunez – he’s not a starting player, the fee has weighed him down, he’s trying to too hard’ Former Reds record signing explains what it’s like when a price tag leads to unwanted scrutiny

‘In terms of credentials, he’s fantastic, but it’s our country against yours – if Southgate won the World Cup with Germany, what would English people say?’: Ex-Englaand striker weighs in on Thomas Tuchel and the foreign manager debate
DUBLIN, IRELAND: SEPTEMBER 10: Sammie Szmodics #21 of the Republic of Ireland during the Republic of Ireland V Greece, UEFA Nations League match at Aviva Stadium on September 10th, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

How to watch Ireland vs Bulgaria: Live streams for Nations League play-off second leg
See more latest
Most Popular
Liverpool squad for 2024/25 LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield on August 25, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
‘Liverpool need to bring someone in to take the burden off Darwin Nunez – he’s not a starting player, the fee has weighed him down, he’s trying to too hard’ Former Reds record signing explains what it’s like when a price tag leads to unwanted scrutiny
‘In terms of credentials, he’s fantastic, but it’s our country against yours – if Southgate won the World Cup with Germany, what would English people say?’: Ex-Englaand striker weighs in on Thomas Tuchel and the foreign manager debate
‘There was great chemistry from the start. I’d jump up with a smile on my face, as I knew that if I won the jump and touched the ball, he’d find it for a finish’: How Kevin Keegan proved the perfect strike partner at Liverpool
Paul Gascoigne Lazio
‘I only played with Gazza for a year, but could still write a book about it! People remember him for his behaviour, which is a shame because he was incredible’ Paul Gascoigne's former team-mate reveals what playing alongside the Englishman was really like
Kelly Cates at a pitchside desk holding a Sky Sports microphone
'I've frightened the life out of myself because across the desk and thought, I have no idea what your name is' Kelly Cates opens up on menopause fears and Qatar prescription panic
Thomas Tuchel
‘Southgate was criticised for his in-game management, but that’s Tuchel’s area of expertise – he can read the flow of a game and turn the tide in his favour’: Ex-England international outlines key Thomas Tuchel strength
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now just has one more shot at silverware this season
‘Mikel Arteta could have handled the media differently recently – bad PR can take up so much of your time as a manager, but your brains are scrambled’ Ex-Premier League boss explains why Arsenal boss got it wrong
Liverpool boss Arne Slot could still win the Premier League in his first season in England
‘Five more wins should give Liverpool the title – they’re facing questions after their two cup defeats, but the Premier League was always the be all and end’ Former Anfield star explains how many points the Reds need to secure the title
Antonio Rudiger is well thought of at Real Madrid
Liverpool report: Has Antonio Rudiger just dropped huge Virgil van Dijk clue?
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer
Manchester City star told he MUST leave the club this summer as Saudi Arabia links linger