‘In terms of credentials, he’s fantastic, but it’s our country against yours – if Southgate won the World Cup with Germany, what would English people say?’: Ex-Englaand striker weighs in on Thomas Tuchel and the foreign manager debate

Thomas Tuchel is the third overseas coach to take charge of England

Thomas Tuchel on the sideline
Thomas Tuchel follows Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello as England's overseas managers

For the third time in the history of the England team, the FA have selected a foreign coach as Three Lions manager.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s 2001 appointment caused a stir among the tabloid traditionalists when he got the nod, but those same red tops tempered their outrage when the Swede led the Three Lions to their iconic 5-1 victory over Germany in Munich.

Eriksson’s record of three straight quarter-final exits was something of a disappointment given the talented ‘Golden Generation’ he had at his disposal, but the FA would quickly look overseas again following Steve McClaren’s poor 18-match tenure. Fabio Capello was the next man up and he would manage a last-16 World Cup appearance in 2010 before leaving in the build-up to Euro 2012.

Ex-England striker Michael Owen's take on the foreign manager debate

Michael Owen at the 1998 World Cup

Michael Owen played under both Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello for England (Image credit: PA)

Now, 13 years later, England are again under foreign management and while Tuchel’s appointment has not set tongues wagging like they did back in Eriksson’s day, it remains an issue for some.

Michael Owen was one of a select band of players to play under both Eriksson and Capello and he has a very clear stance on the issue.

Michael Owen celebrates his second goal for England against Germany in September 2001.

Owen netted a hat-trick under Eriksson against Germany in 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“International football is one country against the other,” Owen tells FourFourTwo, speaking in association with AceOdds. “That should extend to the players, the doctor, the physio, the manager and the kit man.

“It’s our country against your country. If Gareth Southgate went to manage Germany and won the World Cup, what would we think as English people? It’s so weird!”

Tuchel - who was ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best managers on the planet last year - take on the England job with 18 years of management behind him, having won trophies in Germany, France and the Champions League during his time at Chelsea.

This CV was enough to convince the FA to look past the leading English candidates for the role, such as Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Lee Carsley, who had an interim role in charge of the side following Southgate’s resignation in the summer.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel, waving

Tuchel has experience of English football from his time in charge at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty)

And while Owen would prefer to see an Englishman in charge, he cannot argue with the German’s resume.

“In terms of credentials, he’s absolutely fantastic,” he adds. “If he was English, the whole country would be rejoicing.”

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

With contributions from
