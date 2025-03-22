For the third time in the history of the England team, the FA have selected a foreign coach as Three Lions manager.

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s 2001 appointment caused a stir among the tabloid traditionalists when he got the nod, but those same red tops tempered their outrage when the Swede led the Three Lions to their iconic 5-1 victory over Germany in Munich.

Eriksson’s record of three straight quarter-final exits was something of a disappointment given the talented ‘Golden Generation’ he had at his disposal, but the FA would quickly look overseas again following Steve McClaren’s poor 18-match tenure. Fabio Capello was the next man up and he would manage a last-16 World Cup appearance in 2010 before leaving in the build-up to Euro 2012.

Ex-England striker Michael Owen's take on the foreign manager debate

Michael Owen played under both Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello for England (Image credit: PA)

Now, 13 years later, England are again under foreign management and while Tuchel’s appointment has not set tongues wagging like they did back in Eriksson’s day, it remains an issue for some.

Michael Owen was one of a select band of players to play under both Eriksson and Capello and he has a very clear stance on the issue.

Owen netted a hat-trick under Eriksson against Germany in 2001 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“International football is one country against the other,” Owen tells FourFourTwo, speaking in association with AceOdds. “That should extend to the players, the doctor, the physio, the manager and the kit man.

“It’s our country against your country. If Gareth Southgate went to manage Germany and won the World Cup, what would we think as English people? It’s so weird!”

Tuchel - who was ranked at no.10 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best managers on the planet last year - take on the England job with 18 years of management behind him, having won trophies in Germany, France and the Champions League during his time at Chelsea.

This CV was enough to convince the FA to look past the leading English candidates for the role, such as Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Lee Carsley, who had an interim role in charge of the side following Southgate’s resignation in the summer.

Tuchel has experience of English football from his time in charge at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty)

And while Owen would prefer to see an Englishman in charge, he cannot argue with the German’s resume.

“In terms of credentials, he’s absolutely fantastic,” he adds. “If he was English, the whole country would be rejoicing.”