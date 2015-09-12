Pulis relieved to pick up a point

Tony Pulis admitted a point was about as much as West Brom deserved for their performance in a 0-0 Premier League draw against Southampton.

Despite the return of forward Saido Berahino, who played the final 35 minutes of the match at The Hawthorns, the home side drew a blank in front of goal.

The result means Pulis' side have now mustered just three goals in five Premier League outings so far this season, though they did at least record their first home clean sheet of the campaign.

"The way we passed the ball, I'm delighted with a point," Pulis told BBC Sport. "You’ve got to give the players credit for the way they defended, but we have to do better in possession.

"You don't want to make excuses. I thought Rickie Lambert would have a better game, but he's still a little short. Salomon Rondon has travelled 15,000 miles after playing two games. It will be nice to have them together next week."

Berahino, who had said he would never play for the club again after a potential transfer to Tottenham failed to materialise before the deadline, received a mixed reception from the crowd when he came on to replace Lambert.

"We've all made mistakes and looked back and thought we should have done something differently," Pulis said when asked about the striker.

"Saido's made a couple of mistakes, and given his time again, he wouldn't make those mistakes, I hope. We move on."