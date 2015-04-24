Pulis relishing underdogs tag

Tony Pulis is relishing the tag of underdogs bestowed upon his side as West Brom head for a tough-looking run-in to the Premier League season.

In their final five matches, West Brom face Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, with Newcastle United their only opponent not currently in the top five.

Rather than being overawed by the challenge, Pulis is hoping to upset the odds and further improve on West Brom's placing of 13th.

"We can't be below 100 per cent, not just physically but mentally," he said.

"Every game that we play in now we will be the underdog and I've always enjoyed that.

"As for the three points last weekend [against Pulis' former club Crystal Palace], I was most concerned about the confidence in the players. Winning games is the best way of breeding confidence.

Liverpool visit The Hawthorns on Saturday, and Pulis is expecting a strong response from Brendan Rodgers' side after their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa last weekend.

"Raheem Sterling, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana - whoever he plays they have great players," he said.

"You have to give Villa credit. They were very, very good. They caused them lots of problems. Brendan Rodgers knows what the Premier League is like.

"Expectations are going to be different to what they were like at Swansea. They expect you to win trophies. It ebbs and flows.

"You have to ride with the waves and make sure you have a clear view of where you want to go."