Pulis unperturbed by Sherwood comments

Sherwood earned his first victory as Villa boss as a last-gasp Christian Benteke penalty sank West Brom 2-1 in Tuesday's Premier League encounter between the rivals at Villa Park.

Ahead of that game, Sherwood, who was previously linked with the post at The Hawthorns, described West Brom as a "good little club" before stating his joy at taking over a "massive club" like Villa.

A fixture list coincidence sees the teams go head-to-head again on Saturday in an FA Cup quarter-final tie at Villa Park, but Pulis insists there will be no animosity between the two opposing coaches.

"That is Tim - there are no problems with me or the chairman at all," he said.

"Tim is Tim and he will be good fun for everyone around the west Midlands for the time he is at Aston Villa I'm sure."

Pulis, who is without Victor Anichebe (groin) and Darren Fletcher (cup-tied), also stated that he will not be using Sherwood's words as a way of motivating his players to book a semi-final spot and a trip to Wembley.

"I don't need to pin that [Sherwood's comments] up in the changing room," he added.

"We have a good group of lads here and they will want to win the game as much as Villa will.

"I don't think we need any [extra] motivation. It's a local derby, it's the quarter-final of the FA Cup and it's absolutely wonderful that we've got to this stage.

"These are big games that everybody should look forward to and we will certainly be looking forward to it.

"We've got as good a chance [of winning the FA Cup] as any of the eight teams left in there. You go and ask Bradford [City]. They will fancy winning it as well."