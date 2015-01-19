Pulis: West Brom put 'lives on the line' at Everton

Tony Pulis hailed his West Brom side's commitment after they continued their strong start under the Welshman by claiming a 0-0 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

West Brom soaked up plenty of pressure from the hosts and rode their luck when Kevin Mirallas missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

After seeing his side maintain their unbeaten run with a third consecutive clean sheet, Pulis was full of praise for their defensive resolve.

"The lads worked very hard but obviously have a lot to improve on," he told Sky Sports.

"We've only had a few days to really get down to working with the team, they worked so hard and put their lives on the line."

Pulis is aware West Brom still have much to work on.

"The players worked so hard off the ball but on the change over we have to improve that. You can't keep giving the ball back because teams will punish you. We have to retain the ball and get our passes off," he added.

"They've worked really hard, they've not done a lot of what we've brought to the club before. When you get results that's the most important thing.

"That's what sells it to the players. We're far away from being what we want to be but the spirit of the players is what we want.

"The spirit and the commitment of the players, the way they got back into shape was very good, but we have to get passes off so we can cause the opposition problems."