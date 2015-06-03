Qatar hit back at Dyke

Qatar Football Association president Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani hit back at Greg Dyke over suggestions 2022 World Cup organisers "wouldn't sleep well" after Sepp Blatter's resignation.

The Football Association chairman warned Qatar organisers they should be worried after Blatter's shock announcement on Tuesday.

Dyke said if evidence showed corruption in either the Russia 2018 or Qatar 2022 bids, they should be revisited.

In a statement, the Qatar FA president hit back.

“Mr Dyke’s instinct to immediately focus on stripping Qatar of the World Cup speaks volumes on his views concerning what will be the first FIFA World Cup to take place in the Middle East," he said.

“Having already co-operated fully with Mr. Garcia’s investigation – and been subsequently cleared of any wrong-doing – we welcome the Office of the Swiss Attorney General conducting its own work into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

“We would urge Mr Dyke to let the legal process take its course and concentrate on delivering his promise to build an England team capable of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar."

Earlier, Dyke had said: "If I was the organisers of the Qatar World Cup I wouldn’t sleep well tonight.

"There has been less evidence about corruption involving Russia [2018]. Qatar [2022] was never understandable — to have a World Cup in the middle of summer in Qatar when even FIFA’s health and safety people advised not to do it.

"I think if the evidence comes out which shows the bidding processes were above board that’s fine. If it shows they were corrupt obviously the bids should be re-done, it’s as simple as that."

England were among the countries to bid for 2018, while Australia and United States missed out for 2022.