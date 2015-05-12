QPR midfielder Barton hits out at 'clueless journalism'

Joey Barton has hit out at "cluecless journalism" referencing five players said to be the subject of his "bad eggs" claim at QPR.

Midfielder Barton last week claimed that not every player within the QPR dressing room was giving their all in the fight for Premier League survival, with manager Chris Ramsey later suggesting that he agreed with Barton's assertion.

QPR were subsequently relegated to the Championship following a 6-0 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday - a performance labelled as "embarrassing" by Barton.

Although no individuals were named by Barton, a report in the Daily Mirror claimed that Adel Taarabt, Armand Traore, Mauro Zarate, Mauricio Isla and Eduardo Vargas were the players in question.

But Barton has moved to deny the story, writing on Twitter: "Another piece of clueless journalism circulating this morning regarding me and QPR.

"For the record I don't believe Vargas, Isla, Zarate, Taarabt or Traore are responsible for QPR's relegation.

"Interesting that this story was 'revealed' to this journalist. Easy to blame those not in a strong enough position to affect the group."