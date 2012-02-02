QPR: Signing Zamora was always ‘Plan A’

Zamora signed for the R’s from Fulham shortly before the winter transfer window slammed shut, joining fellow new recruit Djibril Cisse at Loftus Road.

The Frenchman scored on his debut for the West London side during the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

However, former Fulham striker Zamora wasn’t registered in time for the game, but is expected to play some part against Wolves on Saturday.

The relegation candidates had previously been linked with a sensational swoop for Manchester City’s Carlos Tevez, while former Chelsea defender Alex and Blackburn Rovers captain Christopher Samba were also mooted as possible arrivals throughout January.

And Beard revealed his delighted with the club’s business during the transfer window, while insisting signing 31-year-old Zamora was always the priority.

"Zamora was Plan A and everything was geared to him. But we had to think of a Plan B, C and D," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"The transfer window is a bit like a chess game. As we were trying to bring Zamora in, we could see how that could work, because Fulham were trying to sign a player in Germany [Pavel Pogrebnyak]).

"But if that didn't happen, did we go for Nikica Jelavic, who looked like he was going to Everton,or [Wigan Athletic's]Hugo Rodallega?Or change tack and go for Steven Pienaar [who joined Everton on deadline day]?

"I focused 100 percent on Bobby, but in the back of my mind I had to be prepared. We agreed Bobby should go for a medical.

"At that stage I was in discussion with his agent but our figures were miles apart. I was seriously concerned about whether we would find common ground."

Zamora joins a host of new arrivals at QPR including Federico Macheda, Taye Taiwo and Nedum Onuoha as they look to guarantee their Premier League survival.



ByBen McAleer