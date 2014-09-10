QPR's Faurlin undergoes knee surgery

The Argentinian is facing another lengthy lay-off having sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage for a third time in a shock League Cup second-round defeat at League Two side Burton Albion last month.

Faurlin has injured knee ligaments in each of the last three seasons and Rangers' head of medical services, Peter Florida-James, revealed that the 28-year-old is recovering in hospital after another operation.

"Ale has had his ACL reconstructed, using a different graft. He also had a very little reinforcement, which is a slightly different operation to the one he had previously," Florida-James told the club's official website.

"The surgeon was very pleased with how things went which is positive.

"Ale is still in hospital, but he's in better spirits now than he was a week or so ago, so we're all grateful for that."

Florida-James added that Faurlin is set for another long road to recovery and it appears highly unlikely he will feature this season.

"The rehab will be quite an extensive one, because it's a repair of a repair, so we're looking at about nine months to get him back to fitness."

"His rehab will be fairly slow for the first couple of months, which will be quite frustrating for Ale.

"He's going to be on crutches for about 6-8 weeks, because of the nature of the repair. After that period, he'll then start to kick on with his recovery."