Quagliarella double extends Juve's perfect start

Quagliarella showed superb technique to finally break the resistance of the visitors just past the hour and added a second goal five minutes later when he rolled the ball past Chievo keeper Stefano Sorrentino after another superb piece of skill.

The rejuvenated striker, who scored the equaliser in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea in the Champions League in midweek, put on an impressive display that gave Antonio Conte's side the cutting edge up front that they have missed so far this season.

Despite starting without Andrea Pirlo, Stefan Lichtsteiner and Sebastian Giovinco, Juve dominated from the start and thought they had scored when Mirko Vucinic tapped in Mauricio Isla's shot after 26 minutes but it was rightly ruled offside.

Chievo's impressive Sorrentino then had to make smart saves from Emanuele Giaccherini on the half-hour and Kwadwo Asamoah three minutes later as Juventus piled on the pressure.

Giorgio Chiellini should have given the champions the lead in the 62nd minute when he was left free in the six-yard box at a corner but he somehow headed straight at Sorrentino.

QUAGLIARELLA'S REWARD

But Quagliarella, making his first start of the season, got the reward his effort deserved from the resulting corner.

The striker opened the scoring with a spectacular scissors-kick from near the penalty spot in the 64th minute and doubled his tally five minutes later when he instinctively lifted the ball over Dario Dainelli and beat the exposed Sorrentino.

"This has been perhaps the best week of my career, to score three goals in two games in not easy to do," said Quagliarella. "For me tonight was the game of my life... Juve haven't beaten Chievo for four years and I'm happy for the three points."

There was drama in Saturday's earlier game when a stoppage-time Jaime Valdes spot-kick saw Parma snatch a 1-1 draw with visitors Fiorentina after both sides had missed second-half penalties and the hosts finished with 10 men.

Fiore had the lead from the 19th minute when Facundo Roncaglia scored with a long-range rocket and, after surviving a missed Valdes penalty in the 56th, thought they had sealed the three points when they got a spot-kick with three minutes left.

However, Stevan Jovetic clipped a weak shot into Antonio Mirante's legs and Parma, who had Aleandro Rosi sent off for the foul that led to the penalty, pushed for an equaliser.

First Carvalho Amauri forced a superb last-minute save from Emiliano Viviano and then Luca Toni's handball in the area gave Valdes a chance to redeem himself and he converted the spot-kick to leave Vincenzo Montella's side ruing their profligacy.