Queen’s Park beat Annan to maintain League Two lead

Queen’s Park maintained their commanding lead at the top of Scottish League Two with a 1-0 win over strugglers Annan.

Simon Murray’s header shortly before half-time proved enough for victory to keep a 12-point advantage over Edinburgh City, who beat bottom club Brechin 2-1

Daniel Handling had given the Citizens an early lead in the second minute, but Bobby Barr equalised as Brechin battled back to level terms after quarter-of-an-hour.

But with 20 minutes left, Raffaele De Vita drilled in a 25-yard effort to keep the hosts on course for promotion.

Stirling lost ground on the top two after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Stranraer.

Midfielder Andy Stirling broke the deadlock for the visitors just before the hour. Stranraer finished with 10 men when defender Jordan McGregor was sent off for a second caution during the closing stages.

Stenhousemuir defeated Elgin City 2-0. Tommy Muir gave the hosts the lead two minutes into the second half, with midfielder Botti Biabi adding a late second.

Albion Rovers and strugglers Cowdenbeath played out a goalless draw.