“Quickest I’ve ever seen him move”: Newport keeper abandons celebrations as wife goes into labour with twins

The League Two side had just set up a fifth-round clash with Premier League champions Manchester City, but for goalkeeper Joe Day there were more pressing matters at hand.

The keeper had missed the first tie at the Riverside on January 26 because his wife was expected to give birth to twins imminently.

Another 10 days passed and the keeper decided to take to the pitch – only for the labour to begin while he was keeping a memorable clean sheet.

Manager Michael Flynn told the BBC that Day had turned his phone off in order to focus on the game ahead, but heard the news as soon as the final whistle was blown.

"‘Please can I leave gaffer?' - he asked me that straight after the game finished," Flynn said.

"He sprinted off the pitch and it's the quickest I've ever seen him move."

Padraig Amond, who scored the winning goal midway through the second half at Rodney Parade, told BBC Radio Wales: “They've had two healthy baby girls so congratulations to Joe and his partner Lizzie and the two little girls as well. It's brilliant."

Newport, who are currently 14th in League Two, will now face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at home on February 16 for a place in the quarter-finals.