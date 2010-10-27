Racing humbled at Cordoba in King's Cup
By app
MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Racing Santander suffered a humbling 2-0 first-leg defeat at second division Cordoba in the last 32 of Spain's King's Cup on Wednesday.
Holders Sevilla all but assured themselves of a place in the next round with a 4-0 hammering of Segunda B (third tier) Real Union, striker Alvaro Negredo scoring twice and Alejandro Alfaro and Jose Carlos weighing in with two more at the end.
The side they beat 2-0 in last May's final, Atletico Madrid, romped to a 5-0 victory at third-tier Universidad Las Palmas, when Argentina's Sergio Aguero scored two.
It was an evening of few upsets for the top-flight clubs, who have an advantage given that they play the second legs at home, meaning Racing will have a chance to turn things around in front of their own fans.
Valencia endured a tough first half away at third-tier Logrones but ran out comfortable 3-0 winners with a double from striker Aritz Aduriz.
Like La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who were held 0-0 at third-tier Real Murcia on Tuesday, Getafe and Villarreal also drew against lower league teams.
Getafe drew 1-1 at fourth tier Portugalete and Villarreal were held to the same scoreline at third-tier Poli Ejido, who levelled in the final minute.
Struggling Real Zaragoza edged second division leaders Real Betis 1-0 from the penalty spot, while Levante were also made to sweat, twice coming back to beat Xerez 3-2 with a late winner.
The last three ties of the round will be played on Thursday and the return legs in the week commencing November 8.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.