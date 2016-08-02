Rahman explains Chelsea exit: I am too offensive for Conte

Baba Rahman has claimed there was no room for him at Chelsea because manager Antonio Conte feels he is too attack-minded for his style of play.

The Ghana international joined Chelsea from Augsburg one year ago, but has now left Stamford Bridge after sealing a season-long loan move to Schalke on Tuesday.

"Chelsea manager Antonio Conte told me that he wants his team to be very defensive, but I am a rather offensive full-back," Rahman told Ruhr Nachrichten.

"So I would have had very little playing time. Conte advised me to leave on loan. We will see what happens after this season.

"I already know Markus Weinzierl from my time at Augsburg and we worked together very well there. He always gave me a lot of confidence. That is one of the reasons why I think Schalke were the best option for me."

Rahman also had his say on the differences between the Premier League and the Bundesliga and was not impressed with the tactics used in England's top flight.

"A lot of players in England are very powerful, whereas in Germany you see some better football," the 22-year-old added.

"A lot of Premier League teams are still very much playing kick and rush football."