Raiola claims Juventus rejected three bids of €85m for Pogba
Paul Pogba's representative has claimed Juventus could have sold the France international for €85 million ahead of this season.
Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has claimed Juventus rejected three offers from Germany, Spain and England worth €85 million for the France international during the close season.
The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with clubs such as Barcelona and Chelsea since becoming a key figure at Juventus and his fine performances prompted three clubs to table a significant offer for the midfielder.
Nevertheless, the Serie A champions, who lost Arturo Vidal, Andrea Pirlo and Carlos Tevez in the off-season, managed to hold on to Pogba.
"I don't know what will happen between Juventus and Barcelona in the future regarding Pogba," Raiola told RMC.
"Juventus received three offers worth €85m from England, Spain and Germany last summer, but they turned all three of them down.
"I believe Juventus value him at €100m.
"Are Bayern Munich an option? Pep Guardiola is a great coach. That would not cause any problems."
Pogba has a contract with Juventus until June 2019.
