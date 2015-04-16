Rakitic eager to put on Camp Nou masterclass

Luis Suarez scored twice as the Catalan giants took a giant stride towards the last four of Europe's premier club competition by beating Ligue 1 leaders PSG 3-1 in Wednesday's first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Rakitic reflected on a job well done in the French capital before turning his attention to ensuring Barca finish off the job next Tuesday.

The Croatia midfielder said: "We dominated. We knew that if we left just the smallest space open at the back, that they'd take any chance they had to get a goal. We worked very well in that aspect and looked to find gaps in their defence. In general, it was a great all-round performance.

"We haven't qualified for the semi-finals yet. We know that PSG will be coming to Barcelona to play intense football and to attack us as much as they can.

"At the Camp Nou we will have to play even better than we did here in Paris because we'll be playing in front of our fans and qualifying is so much nicer when you do so by playing well."

Neymar, who scored the opening goal against Laurent Blanc's side, echoed the sentiments of his team-mate Rakitic.

"We aren't in the semis yet. There is another game to play and we have to do more of the same if we want to qualify." said the Brazil captain.