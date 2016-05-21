Rakitic: I hope Modric plays well, as long as Madrid lose

Barcelona star and Croatia international Ivan Rakitic wished his compatriot Luka Modric all the best for Real Madrid's Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, but still hopes he is on the losing side.

Barcelona will be watching the final from home this time around, as their two closest rivals in La Liga battle it out for European supremacy.

A win for Madrid would be their 11th triumph in the competition, while Atletico are chasing a maiden Champions League crown.

Rakitic said he always hoped that Croatia team-mate and friend Modric played well for Madrid - so long as they lost.

"I have to be honest, I won't see it - I'll be with my family," Rakitic said when asked for his thoughts on the final.

"I always wish him the best as a team-mate and friend. I hope he scores five goals in every game but that he doesn't win!"

Rakitic also had words of encouragement for Alen Halilovic after a promising season on loan with Sporting Gijon - which he said should bode well for the youngster's career with Barcelona.

"I hope it keeps going well for him. He's had a great year at Sporting and if his team-mates have given him such recognition, I think that's great," Rakitic said.

"He's obviously been doing well there but he's pretty young, he has to keep going. Everyone in Croatia can be pretty happy with what he's doing."