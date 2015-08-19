Rakitic: If Pique insult was a red card, we'll have seven sent off per match

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says Gerard Pique's red card for telling an assistant referee "I s*** on your whore mother" sets a dangerous precedent.

Pique is alleged to have made the remark during the second leg of Barca's 5-1 aggregate defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Supercopa de Espana, with the defender having raged at the lack of an offside decision against striker Aritz Aduriz.

Despite apologising for his behaviour, Pique denies making the insult, but could be left facing a lengthy ban.

"I am worried about the ban because he's such an important player," said Rakitic.

"I'm also concerned about such a sending-off like he was given, as I'm sure he said what he did with no real bad intention, it was just nerves.

"If that was a red, each game would end with seven players having been sent off. I hope that his punishment is not too severe."