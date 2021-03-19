Ralph Hasenhuttl hopeful FA Cup can give Southampton a much-needed boost

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has vowed to leave no stone unturned as he aims to kickstart a faltering campaign by reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

The Saints travel to Sky Bet Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth for Saturday’s quarter-final looking to arrest a wretched run of Premier League form.

After briefing topping the table earlier in the season, Hasenhuttl’s men have tumbled down the league.

Southampton have picked up just four points out of the past 12 games – with 10 having ended in defeat after losing 2-1 at home against relegation battlers Brighton last weekend.

Hasenhuttl, though, feels a forensic examination of just why the small details are going against the team can help them rediscover their winning formula.

“You can be sure that we try to analyse games always in a very self-critical way,” Hasenhuttl said.

“That means that every stone has to be turned around and this is what we did.

“Hopefully the changes we made through the week, we can see at the weekend to be a more successful team.”

The Southampton manager added: “For us, we are very clear and very direct in our analysis to the players.

“I have a feeling that they took it and showed a reaction during the week. This is what I want to see.

“On the weekend I need the players to know what it is about and (for) the players (to show) they are hungry to go for something big.”

Victory against the Cherries would give Southampton a Wembley trip to look forward to later in April – which could see some fans at the stadium as part of a possible pilot event in Government plans for the safe return of spectators.

No matter what the occasion turns out to be, Hasenhuttl feels it is an opportunity Southampton cannot afford to miss out on.

“It is always fantastic when you are in a second competition and have something big to win and still this target is there,” said the Saints boss, whose side have knocked out Premier League rivals Arsenal and Wolves to reach the last eight.

“Otherwise the last (part) of the season would be not that interesting like it is if you get into the next round. This is a goal enough for us.”

Hasenhuttl added: “We prepare for maybe the most important one (game) in the past weeks. It’s a big game for us and we are looking forward to it.

“We are facing a tough game against a side that also wants to come into the next round, in the final four.

“For us it’s a chance to turn things around and a chance to still have a target to win something big in this season.

“This is what you could feel this week. Guys are excited about going into this game, are showing up and taking this opportunity.”