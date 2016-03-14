Rame replaces Sagnol as Bordeaux boss

Bordeaux have announced that Ulrich Rame will take over as head coach following the departure of Willy Sagnol.

The former France defender had been under growing pressure after his side managed just two wins in 11 matches in all competitions, while he was given a three-match touchline ban last week after confronting officials during the Coupe de France loss to Nantes in February.

"Girondins de Bordeaux and Willy Sagnol have come to an agreement to end their collaboration," a club statement released on Monday read.

Ulrich Ramé prend en charge l'équipe pro avec E. Bedouet, F. Mantaux, P. Espanol & M. Chalmé March 14, 2016

"This mutual decision, taken with immediate effect, is justified by the worrying sporting situation. The club wishes to thank Willy for his commitment and loyalty."

Rame, who won two Ligue 1 titles as a player with Bordeaux, will take charge of first-team duties despite a lack of senior coaching experience.

Bordeaux are 14th in the table after 30 rounds of Ligue 1, just five points outside of the relegation zone.