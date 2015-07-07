Rami thrilled to reunite with 'best coach' Emery at Sevilla

Adil Rami spoke of his delight at being reunited with "the best coach in the world" in Unai Emery after completing his move to Sevilla from Milan.

France international Rami was coached by Emery during his time at former club Valencia, before leaving La Liga for Milan in January 2014 on an initial loan deal before completing a permanent move.

Rami has now decided to return to Spain with Sevilla - who will play in the UEFA Champions League next season after winning the Europa League - and the 29-year-old stated that Emery was a motivating factor behind his decision.

"I have great respect for Milan, I had two great years there," Rami said.

"But now I have to change. I am at a great club in the Champions League, with the best coach in the world to me. It cannot be better.

"It [working with Emery] was important, yes. We all know that Sevilla is a great club."

Rami completed a double swoop for Sevilla on Tuesday, as full-back Sergio Escudero also moved to Andalusia from Getafe.