Ramirez: I apologise for the score, but not for the football

They may have conceded four goals in a rout against Copa America Centenario hosts the United States, but coach Oscar Ramirez felt Costa Rica were the superior team in Chicago.

USA made a statement as they crushed Costa Rica 4-0 in their second match of the tournament in Group A at Soldier Field on Tuesday.

After a frenetic start, Costa Rica conceded three first-half goals as they were exploited on the counter-attack.

But Ramirez defended his team afterwards, telling reporters: "I apologise for the score, but not for football.

"I think it was one of those rare games. We were far superior footballing wise. We had control, but in football you have to score.

"The United States were very effective and difficult for us. We conceded in very important moments."

Clint Dempsey opened the scoring for USA, converting a ninth-minute penalty, before Jermaine Jones and Bobby Wood put the result virtually beyond doubt heading into the half-time break.

Substitute Graham Zusi completed the rout late as Costa Rica, who played out a goalless draw against Paraguay last week, and their hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals were left up in the air.

"It is not something I can berate the players about. They did everything I asked of them. It is only a blow, a defeat that hurts and touches our pride," Ramirez added.