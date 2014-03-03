Ramos praises Real's 'aggressive' second-half

Carlo Ancelotti's La Liga leaders stormed into a third-minute lead at the Vicente Calderon on Sunday through Karim Benzema's close-range strike, but the hosts were ahead by half-time thanks to goals from Koke and Gabi.

For much of the second half it appeared that Atletico would claim a first league double over Real since the 1950-51 campaign, but there was a late twist as Cristiano Ronaldo rifled in an 82nd-minute leveller.

Ramos feels Real's increased "intensity" after the break should have resulted in more goals, though the Spain international was happy to claim a point that leaves the Bernabeu outfit top of the league by one point.

"Any points are good," he told the club's official website. "In the first 15 minutes we were very switched on, but because of the first goal perhaps we were guilty of relaxing and they were able to take advantage.

"In the second half we dominated and we deserved more goals.

"Clearly a change was needed to add intensity to the game. After the break we went out with more aggression and we won the 50-50 balls, which we were not doing before.

"We come away from here with a point, from a difficult opponent and ground, and we're still top. We have a lead and we'll try to increase it."

Team-mate Xabi Alonso described the encounter as rough, but the midfielder admits that is part and parcel of the derby fixture.

Speaking to Marca, he said: "The game was very rough, with lots of fouls, lots of complaints, but that's nothing new here.

"You have to take it in your stride. And we know we have to put up with that when we come to the Calderon or when they come to us. All the matches against them are very intense."