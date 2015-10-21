Ramos satisfied with PSG stalemate

Sergio Ramos believes an injury-hit Real Madrid can be pleased with a point after they drew 0-0 with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Madrid travelled to Parc des Princes for a game billed as a potential Champions League Group A decider, with both sides having taken maximum points from their opening two fixtures.

But an attritional match between two well-matched teams ended in stalemate as both struggled to create clear-cut chances, meaning the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu takes on extra importance in deciding who qualifies for the knockout stages in top spot.

Madrid were missing several first-team regulars through injury, including Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, and captain Ramos feels a draw can therefore be regarded as a positive result.

"We leave here happy because we knew how to compete," said the Spain defender.

"Perhaps we lacked a bit of sharpness up front but we leave here happy to have picked up a point from a difficult ground.

"It's obvious that right now we're not at our best because of the players we have out, but we have to look forward."