Ramsey and Flamini in line for Stoke returns

Wenger's men eased to a straightforward 2-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, goals from Per Mertesacker and Alexis Sanchez enough for the hosts in a game that served as a repeat of last season's final.

Now attention switches back to the Premier League as Arsenal welcome Stoke to the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

The north London club will be aiming to avenge their 3-2 loss to Stoke at the Britannia Stadium last month, and Wenger indicated that they could have the midfield duo back in action for the encounter.

Ramsey has not played since picking up a hamstring injury in last month's 4-1 UEFA Champions League victory against Galatasaray while Flamini has missed the last two games with an unspecified knock.

But for fellow midfielder Mikel Arteta, who has been on the sidelines since late November due to a calf problem, the game will come too soon.

"Mathieu Flamini could be back, Aaron Ramsey has a little chance. Nobody else. Mikel Arteta will be longer," Wenger said.

"I think Flamini should be available for selection and maybe Ramsey has a little chance to be back."

Meanwhile Wenger allayed fears over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who appeared to be limping versus Hull after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Wenger added: "It's just a knock, he [Oxlade-Chamberlain] should be alright."