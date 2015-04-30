Ramsey calls for battling spirit

QPR must harness the battling spirit they have shown in recent weeks if they are to survive in the Premier League this season, says head coach Chris Ramsey.

Last weekend's goalless draw with West Ham was their fifth point from a possible 12, and left QPR four points from safety with four to play.

Ramsey has been impressed with the attitude shown by his players and has called for more of the same, starting at Liverpool on Saturday.

"We need to play with spirit we've had in the last few games," he said. "I have always said the difference between teams at the top and where we are is that little bit of quality at crucial times.

"We have to go out and try to be positive and get the wins we need to stay up.

"We were deflated at the beginning of the week, but the mood is [now] quite good, we're making sure nobody's chin is too close to the ground.

"We believe we can stay up, we know it's a difficult task but everyone is up for it."

Meanwhile, Ramsey insists he is not letting the uncertainty of his own future affect his focus on keeping QPR up.

"When we spoke early in the year we said we'd make a decision later on in the season - we haven't come to that time yet," he added. "As far as I'm concerned, I'm not thinking about that

"At the forefront [of my mind] is the season has only got three or four weeks left, so I'm sure I'll find out soon enough what's going to happen. As far as I'm concerned we're just looking at trying to get ourselves above that line."