Ramsey identifies with Barton's 'bad eggs' claim

QPR coach Chris Ramsey has raised further doubts about the squad's mentality after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

A 6-0 mauling at deposed champions Manchester City on Sunday confirmed QPR's slide from the top-flight, just one season after promotion via the Championship play-offs.

Midfielder and captain Joey Barton blasted "bad eggs" in the QPR dressing room who had not given their all to fight the drop this term.

Facing a close-season of overhaul as QPR look to shift a number of high-earners off their wage bill, Ramsey echoed the thoughts of his skipper.

"I think if you go to any club there are going to be 'bad eggs' and those sort of people," Ramsey said.

"What Joey probably alluded to is there are people who could have helped us who haven't helped us.

"Our fate is now where it is. But listen, there are lots of people at the club will be extremely disappointed in the way we conducted ourselves in the game.

"There are a lot of things I could say but I wouldn't want to put any bombs in place at this stage.

"Most of the stuff has been well-documented. At this stage it's for us to show a bit of dignity and class and take our medicine as it's come."

QPR's place in the Championship could even be under threat next season with a huge Financial Fair Play fine from their last spell in the second tier set to bite.

"I think the owners will save us from going over the edge," Ramsey said.

"I don't really understand the bits and bobs of what's gone on before I came, but I think we have very good owners and board members who will try and put something in place to make sure QPR don't end up like other clubs who have slipped down the divisions and ended up in the financial mire."