Ramsey keen to be part of Team GB

A men's football team representing Great Britain will feature at next summer's Games for the first time since 1972, with England Under-21 boss Stuart Pearce in charge of the side.

However, while Team GB has the backing of the English Football Association, it is not matched by the bodies of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, who are concerned that a unified team will undermine the home nations' independence.

The 18-man squad for the tournament must be made up of 15 players born on or after January 1 1989, with three exceptions, and Pearce has pledged to pick players from all four home nations, should an agreement be reached.

And Arsenal midfielder Ramsey, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, says both he and Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale want to make the most of what is likely to be a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

"If we have the opportunity to play, why not? You're representing Great Britain in the Olympics. Having the chance to win a gold medal doesn't come around very often," he says in the December 2011 issue of FourFourTwo, out now.

"Players, if given the opportunity, should go ahead and do it - I don't see what the problem is. I've spoken to Gareth Bale and he's up for it. I think the Welsh are fine with it. It's up to the players."

L.A. Galaxy midfielder David Beckham is hoping to play a part at next year's extravaganza as one of the three 'over-age' members of the squad.

The 36-year-old has won 115 caps for England, but missed out on adding to them at the 2010 World Cup after tearing an Achilles tendon while on loan at A.C. Milan.

And Ramsey, while stopping short of revealing which other Welsh players he would select in Team GB's squad, admitted that he would like to see the former Three Lions' skipper among the party.

"I can't answer that! [Who else he would pick from the Wales team] But outside Wales, it would be great if David Beckham was involved in some sort of way."

Read the full in-depth interview with Aaron Ramsey in the December 2011 issue of FourFourTwo – out now



It features exclusive interviews with Paul Scholes, Juan Mata and David Silva, looks at football clubs' unlikeliest owners and maddest protests and recalls the history of Team GB at past Olympic Games.Subscribe now!